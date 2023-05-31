Wednesday Scoreboard
Softball
Glenwood 5 Shenandoah 4
Clarinda 6 Red Oak 4
Baseball
Glenwood 11 Shenandoah 3
Red Oak 3 Clarinda 1
MINK League Baseball
Carroll 13 Clarinda A’s 11
The Essex softball team won its third game in as many days to open the season, earning a 12-1 victory at Red Oak Wednesday, May 24.
It’s called “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” because the Indianapolis 500 is supposed to be one of the most dramatic and difficult races in …
The Shenandoah and Clarinda softball and baseball teams matched up Thursday, May 25, in Shenandoah for the first of two Hawkeye 10 Conference …
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda softball team turned a close battle with Shenandoah into a 15-4 run-rule win with two huge innings late Thursday, May 25.
The Shenandoah baseball team took the lead late and then poured it on over the final two frames in an 11-2 win at Missouri Valley Wednesday, May 24.