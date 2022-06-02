 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Standout Athletes

Brooklen Black - Standout Athlete

Shenandoah senior Brooklen Black was named Standout Athlete Wednesday, June 1, for her performance in the Fillies’ 8-5 home win over Glenwood. Black reached base on all four of her plate appearances and her fourth inning single drove in the run that put the Fillies ahead for good.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Throughout the summer sports season, Page County Newspapers will be naming a Standout Athlete at many games that are covered live.

The Standout Athlete isn’t necessarily the best athlete during the event or one that does well statistically – although he or she can be – but an athlete that stands out for his/her efforts during the event.

Look for a picture of the athlete on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page after the event and a quote or two from him/her in the recap story of the event.

Continue to check this page during the summer sports season and scroll through the pictures of this summer’s Page County Newspapers Standout Athletes.

