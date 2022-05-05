Sun claims Hawkeye 10 singles championship

ATLANTIC - Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun cruised to the number one singles championship at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Girls Tennis Tournament Wednesday, May 4, in Atlantic.

Paige Gleason also medaled for the Fillies, who finished sixth in the team race with 13 points.

Sun came into the tournament as the top seed and had little trouble over the course of the day, dropping just five games in three matches.

Three of those game losses came in her semifinal match, an 8-3 win over Lewis Central’s Lanee Olsen, the number four seed. Olsen stayed close with Sun early in the match only to see the Fillie senior pull away.

Sun beat Landry Miller of St. Albert 8-1 in the quarterfinal and then rolled past Kuemper’s Sam Tidgren 6-0, 6-1 in the final.

“Le Yuan is the most dedicated Fillies player I have ever coached,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said. “What she has done and continues to do in order to better her game and represent our school is second to none. Although the title doesn’t come with a trip to the state tournament, it recognizes players that have devoted a significant amount of time to developing their game and then to have the ability to defeat the best players of what I believe to be the best tennis conference in western Iowa. She had the toughest draw in the tournament (Wednesday) and won in dominant fashion.”

Sun scored eight of Shenandoah’s 13 team points to give the Fillies a sixth-place finish, three points behind fifth-place Red Oak and two better than seventh-place Glenwood. Kuemper won the title with 24 points with three teams within three points.

“I think (sixth place) is a pretty accurate assessment of our team this year,” Daoust said. “We have grown but are still developing in a lot of areas. I was happy with our effort (Wednesday).”

Gleason played number two singles and earned a fifth-place medal. She was the only unseeded player to receive a bye into the quarterfinals and nearly took down fourth-seed Riley Wiese of Glenwood, before falling 8-6.

“I was excited that (Paige) drew Wiese to start,” Daoust said. “They had been close both times they played this year. Paige battled back from an early deficit to take the lead late, but dropped the last three games with two of them at deuce.”

Gleason battled back from there and won three consecutive matches to come back for fifth, beating Quincy Sorenson of Atlantic 8-1, Stephany Ramos of Red Oak 8-6 and Emma Stogdill of Clarinda 8-5.

“Paige grew as a player (Wednesday),” Daoust said, “and started building points as the day progressed. She had a great day and earned a conference medal and four points for the team.”

Emma Olson and Brooke Hays scored the other team point for the Fillies, placing eighth at number two doubles.

“Emma and Brooke had an up and down day,” Daoust said. “They were up and down in each match and unfortunately got bit by the deuce bug a lot. We hit a lot of good combinations, but recognized several openings too late.”

Olson and Hays opened with a win, beating Scarlett McGuinness and Sydney Jones of Harlan 8-6 in the first round giving them a shot at the number three seed, Addee Murray and Brooklyn Damgaard of Lewis Central in the quarterfinals, but the Titans won 8-3.

A pair of 8-6 losses ended their day, against Lily Barnes and Mari Valdivia of St. Albert in the consolation semifinals and then the Harlan duo again in the seventh place match.

Auri Trowbridge and Cadence Gough played in the number one doubles bracket for the Fillies and lost both of their matches.

“Auri and Cadence were in a tough spot,” Daoust said. “Although they are pretty equal with our number two team, they competed in a much tougher bracket. The great thing is they were able to get that experience as sophomores. They battled early and worked on placement.”

The Shenandoah pair lost 8-3 to Mallory Kjeldgaard and Alexis Opheim of Lewis Central in the first round and then dropped an 8-1 decision to Hailey Meseck and Emma Ahrenholtz of Denison in the first round of consolation.

The Fillies wrap up the regular season with a trip to Denison Friday before hosting the regional individual tournament Wednesday with state berths in singles and doubles up for grabs.