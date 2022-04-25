 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sun earns another win in Fillies loss to Clarinda

Emma Olson, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Emma Olson winds up for a forehand shot during the Fillies' home loss to Red Oak Tuesday, April 19.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls tennis team won every match but one in beating Shenandoah 8-1 Friday, April 22, in a dual played at Clarinda.

Shenandoah’s only win came at number one singles as Le Yuan Sun earned an 8-3 win over Mayson Hartley.

Clarinda earned three 8-0 wins on the day and Avery Walter had two of them. Walter beat Auri Trowbridge at number three singles and also teamed up with Brooke Brown for the 8-0 win over Trowbridge and Emma Olson. Taylor Cole also won 8-0 for the Cardinals, beating Paige Gleason at number two singles.

Brown started her 2-0 day with an 8-3 win over Cadence Gough at number four singles. Clarinda also won at number five 8-4 with Riley Nothwehr beating Olson. Emma Stogdill beat Brooke Hays 8-3 at number six.

Nothwehr and Stogdill then beat Gough and Hays 8-5 at number three doubles. Hartley and Cole rolled at the top doubles position, beating Sun and Gleason 8-1.

The Cardinals improved to 4-0 in duals and will host Creston Monday while the Fillies fell to 2-3 ahead of Monday’s home dual with Southwest Valley.

