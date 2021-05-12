Sun, Gleason earn conference medal on disappointing day for Fillies tennis

SHENANDOAH –The Shenandoah girls tennis team scored just three points in finishing 10th Monday, May 10, at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tennis Tournament.
Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole won three matches to take the Hawkeye 10 Conference number 1 doubles championship.
Hartley and Cole teamed up to score eight of Clarinda’s 12 points in the conference tournament field, tying the Cardinals for seventh in the team standings. Shenandoah finished 10th with three points.
St. Albert and Glenwood scored 20 points each to share the team title.
Clarinda’s sophomore combination played well all day, according to Cardinal head coach Randy Pullen.
“It’s super,” Pullen said on winning a conference title. “They were 8-0 coming into the tournament and they won three more matches. The good thing about them is that if they have a bad shot, they have a short memory, forget about it and keep playing. They don’t get down on themselves, they talk to each other really well and have a positive attitude.”
They showed how well they can bounce back late in their championship match against Kuemper’s Samantha Tidgren and Jordan Schwabe.
Hartley and Cole won the first set 6-3 and jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second set, only to see the Kuemper duo win the next two games to cut the lead to 4-3. Hartley and Cole chatted with Pullen a bit at the changeover and won the next two games to take the match and title.
“We just talked about it that you’re in the driver’s seat,” Pullen said, “and just keep going. Don’t get tight, stay loose and that’s what they did.”
Hartley and Cole were the top seed coming in and had a couple pretty easy wins to advance to the final. They beat Ashley Goy and Rylie Morgenstern of Glenwood 8-2 in the quarterfinals and then downed Tessa Grooms and Nellie Grooms of Atlantic by the same score in the semifinals.
Pullen said the goals are big for his top two players.
“They want to go to state,” Pullen said, “and they should go into regionals as the number one seed. If they play like they are right now, they should go.”
Shenandoah’s combination of Jessica Sun and Paige Gleason also played in the number 1 doubles draw and came in as the number 2 seed, but finished sixth.
“We know moving forward in team play that we have to be able to win at number 1 doubles,” Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said about the decision to play Sun and Gleason together in the top doubles draw instead of Sun probably being the top seed at 1 singles, “and so part of that was to give them the opportunity to play a little more and see some good competition, so come Saturday we’ll have that experience.”
Sun and Gleason lost their first match 8-1 to Alexis Narmi and Anna Schewe of St. Albert.
The quarterfinal loss dropped them into the consolation bracket where they rebounded with two wins. They beat Liz Devine and Alli Owens of Harlan 8-2 and then downed Tessa Rolenc and Jessica Lukehart of Red Oak 8-1 before losing to Goy and Morgenstern of Glenwood 8-4 in the fifth-place match.
“I really thought they had a chance to go far and maybe even win it,” Daoust said, “but it didn’t’ turn out that way. We just didn’t step up when we needed too.”
The three points that Sun and Gleason scored were all the team points Shenandoah had, as their other three entries all failed to win a match.
Erin Baldwin and Vesta Bopp came in the number four seed in number 2 doubles, but failed to place.
“We were pretty excited coming in and getting a couple seeds, which is everything you can hope for as a coach,” Daoust said. “We gave our kids the opportunity to play someone who isn’t one of the better teams right away in the draw. We were excited about that, but the ball didn’t bounce our way and we didn’t recover.”
Baldwin and Bopp fell 8-5 to Halle Evans and Caitlin Bruce of Creston in the quarterfinals. They then dropped an 8-6 decision to Clarinda’s Emma Stogdill and Ellison Lovett, ending their tournament.
“Vesta and Erin played well at number 2 doubles,” Daoust said. “They were close in both matches and did a good job. They moved well, hit lines and did the things we had been working on, but it didn’t go well.”
Libby Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough played singles for the Fillies. Daoust knew those two had their hands full going in, but they both did some good things.
“Cheyenne played really well in her first match,” Daoust said. “I think she was at deuce six times and lost every one of them. There’s that thing in you that when it’s even you have to do buckle down on defense and be assertive when you have the chance to put it away. It’s been that way all year and has been a story of our season.”
Gough lost 8-0 to Glenwood’s Madeline Becker in the first round at number 2 singles before an 8-2 loss to Merced Ramirez of Red Oak in the consolation opener.
Ehlers opened her day at number 1 singles with an 8-5 loss to Harlan’s Josie Knudsen before falling 8-0 to Lanee Olsen of Lewis Central.
“I wasn’t able to see Libby play, but coach Johnson said she played well in her first match and then got a tough draw against the number 4 seed in her second match. She played fairly well given the circumstances and she was in the toughest position of anybody.”
Clarinda’s other three tournament entries finished seventh, eighth and eighth, all good enough to add to the team score, but not quite good enough to medal.
“We played well,” Pullen said. “We’re a young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing. This was a good experience for them, especially for next year. I told them before they graduate we’re going to win this tournament.”
Freshman Brooke Brown won three matches on the day at number 1 singles to finish seventh. She opened with an 8-0 win over Kuemper’s Keziah Janssen before falling 8-3 to top seed Landry Miller of St. Albert in the quarterfinals.
The loss dropped Brown into the consolation bracket, where she beat Atlantic’s Gene Martinez 8-2 to secure placement. Brown then lost 8-6 to Lewis Central’s Olsen before beating Harlan’s Knudsen 8-1 in the seventh-place match.
“Brooke is a human backboard,” Pullen said. “She just keeps it in play. She just needs some confidence in her shots and to put the ball away. She has played well all year at number 3 and she’s only a freshman.”
The freshmen team of Stogdill and Lovett finished eighth in the number 2 doubles draw. They opened with an 8-4 loss to Coryl Matheny and Riley Wiese of Glenwood, who would go on to win the bracket.
Stogdill and Lovett bounced back for an 8-6 win over Baldwin and Bopp of Shenandoah to guarantee a place. They lost their final two matches though, 8-3 to Olivia Engler and Molly McFadden of Atlantic and 8-6 to Evelyn Lopez and Abby Gehlsen of Denison.
Paige Barr played at number 2 singles for the Cardinals and earned one win and eighth place. She fell 8-6 to Kuemper’s Sophie Rohe in the first round before earning an 8-6 win over Atlantic’s Addi Schmitt in the first round of consolation.
From there, Barr fell twice. She lost 8-3 to Glenwood’s Becker and then 8-0 in a rematch with Rohe.
“We have everybody back next year and have some kids coming up that will push for spots too,” Pullen said. “The future is really good for Clarinda tennis.”
The Cardinals and Fillies open team regional play in Shenandoah Saturday against Creston and Glenwood. Individual regionals are Wednesday, May 19, in Red Oak.