Sun, Gleason earn conference medal on disappointing day for Fillies tennis

Libby Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough played singles for the Fillies. Daoust knew those two had their hands full going in, but they both did some good things.

“Cheyenne played really well in her first match,” Daoust said. “I think she was at deuce six times and lost every one of them. There’s that thing in you that when it’s even you have to do buckle down on defense and be assertive when you have the chance to put it away. It’s been that way all year and has been a story of our season.”

Gough lost 8-0 to Glenwood’s Madeline Becker in the first round at number 2 singles before an 8-2 loss to Merced Ramirez of Red Oak in the consolation opener.

Ehlers opened her day at number 1 singles with an 8-5 loss to Harlan’s Josie Knudsen before falling 8-0 to Lanee Olsen of Lewis Central.

“I wasn’t able to see Libby play, but coach Johnson said she played well in her first match and then got a tough draw against the number 4 seed in her second match. She played fairly well given the circumstances and she was in the toughest position of anybody.”

Clarinda’s other three tournament entries finished seventh, eighth and eighth, all good enough to add to the team score, but not quite good enough to medal.