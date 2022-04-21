Sun leads Fillies in loss to Red Oak

Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun won both of her matches but those were the only wins for the Fillies tennis team in a 7-2 home loss to Red Oak Tuesday, April 19.

Sun beat Red Oak’s Merced Ramirez 8-2 at number one singles and Sun teamed up with Paige Gleason for an 8-4 win over Ramirez and Tessa Rolenc at number one doubles.

Shenandoah had two close losses, one in singles and one in doubles. Cadence Gough was involved in both. She dropped her number five singles match to Grace Wingfield 9-8. The seven-point tiebreak went to Wingfield 9-7.

Gough and Auri Trowbridge dropped an 8-6 decision to Wingfield and Jessica Lukehart at number two doubles.

Red Oak won the other four singles matches pretty easily. Gleason dropped an 8-2 decision to Lukehart at number two. Trowbridge fell 8-1 to Rolenc at number three. Emma Olson and Brooke Hays both lost by an 8-3 score. Olson lost to Anna Grizzard at number four and Hays to Stephany Ramos at number six.

Grizzard and Ramos teamed up to beat Olson and Hays 8-3 at number three doubles for the other Tiger win.

The Fillies fell to 2-2 on the dual season and are home again Thursday to take on Harlan.