Sun qualifies for state tennis

Shenandoah junior Jessica Sun will play at the state tennis tournament.
Sun qualified for the state event after winning the regional tournament championship Wednesday, May 19, at Red Oak.
The state tournament is June 2-3 at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo.
Sun, who came into the tournament as the top seed, only needed to qualify for the final to advance to the state tournament, but she qualified, waited a day to play in the final, and then won that as well.
After Sun beat Clarinda’s Brooke Brown, the tournament’s number 4 seed, in the semifinals 6-1, 6-0, she had to wait on the other semifinal to see who she would play. That semifinal took more than three hours and by the time Creston’s Maddie Frey beat Clarke’s Alivia Bakley, it was late enough were the final was pushed back to Thursday.
Sun dropped the opening set of the final 6-4, but bounced back to win the second 6-0 and the third 6-3 to claim the title.
That final was her only tough match of the tournament. She beat Glenwood’s Maya Silvius 6-0, 6-1 to open her day and then beat Malena Woodward of Atlantic 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinal.
Sun was the only Shenandoah athlete to pick up a win on the day.
Paige Gleason also was in the singles draw for Shenandoah and drew second-seed Maddie Frey of Creston in the first round. Gleason stayed close early, but Frey pulled away for the 6-3, 6-0 win.
In the doubles draw, the senior duo of Libby Ehlers and Cheyenne Gough got off to a good start against Atlantic’s Addi Schmitt and Aspen Niklasen, leading 5-2. Schmitt and Niklasen came back, forced a tiebreak and won it. The Trojans then won the second set 6-1.
Erin Baldwin and Emma Olson lost in three sets to Clarinda’s Emma Stogdill and Ellison Lovett. The Clarinda duo won the opening set 6-3 before Baldwin and Olson came back with a 6-4 second set win. The tournament was moved indoors to the Red Oak YMCA because of rain, meaning the third set would be decided by a 10-set tiebreak in the opening two rounds. The Clarinda pair won the tiebreak 10-6.