Sun qualifies for state tennis

Shenandoah junior Jessica Sun will play at the state tennis tournament.

Sun qualified for the state event after winning the regional tournament championship Wednesday, May 19, at Red Oak.

The state tournament is June 2-3 at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo.

Sun, who came into the tournament as the top seed, only needed to qualify for the final to advance to the state tournament, but she qualified, waited a day to play in the final, and then won that as well.

After Sun beat Clarinda’s Brooke Brown, the tournament’s number 4 seed, in the semifinals 6-1, 6-0, she had to wait on the other semifinal to see who she would play. That semifinal took more than three hours and by the time Creston’s Maddie Frey beat Clarke’s Alivia Bakley, it was late enough were the final was pushed back to Thursday.

Sun dropped the opening set of the final 6-4, but bounced back to win the second 6-0 and the third 6-3 to claim the title.

That final was her only tough match of the tournament. She beat Glenwood’s Maya Silvius 6-0, 6-1 to open her day and then beat Malena Woodward of Atlantic 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinal.

Sun was the only Shenandoah athlete to pick up a win on the day.