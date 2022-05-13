Sun rolls to regional title, state tennis tournament next

SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah senior Le Yuan Sun had little trouble securing a second straight regional championship and state tournament appearance Wednesday, May 11, at a Class 1A girls tennis regional tournament, which was held in Shenandoah.

Additionally, Paige Gleason finished third in the singles draw to earn a medal for the Fillies.

Sun lost just six games throughout the day to return to state, which is May 27-28 in Iowa City.

“I’m super excited to head back to state,” Sun said, “and just play my best there. I started off a bit slow, but once the wind started in, people started to get tired and I kept pushing through.”

Three of those six game losses came in the first round with Sun earning a 6-2, 6-1 win over Clarinda’s Riley Nothwehr. From there, Sun beat Caitlin Bruce of Creston 6-0, 6-0, Riley Wiese of Glenwood 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals and then Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny 6-2, 6-0 in the final.

“In the semifinals I played Riley Wiese of Glenwood,” Sun said. “My partner (Gleason) has played her a bunch, so I was trying to analyze her and play my game. I had played Coryl twice this year and the first time it was super close, so she’s definitely my biggest competition around here. I had to dig deep and know I worked really hard for this and it showed in the final.”

Shenandoah head coach Brian Daoust said to see what Sun did Wednesday and throughout the season has been incredible to watch.

“A lot of seniors rest on their laurels and expect to make it to state if they have been there already,” Daoust said. “(Le Yuan) looked at the (state) tournament last year and saw there were some players she didn’t match up well with and decided to form a plan to shrink the gap. She has added a few new shots and has become better at building points. She implemented some of that (Wednesday) and she had some opportunities throughout the day where she was pushed in some games. Her last set and a half was dominant. It was a treat for anybody that got to see somebody from southwest Iowa play at that level.”

Sun now advances to the state tournament, where she finished fourth last season. When asked about her goals at the state tournament, she simply said “I’m hoping to win my first two matches and get to the second day.”

A video interview with Sun is below.

Sun wasn’t the only Fillies player to end the day with a medal, as Gleason finished third in the singles draw, one win shy of the state tournament.

“Much like last year Paige is playing her best tennis at the end of the year,” Daoust said. “She has a couple parts of her game she needs to be reminded of occasionally, but she has great instincts. When she plays with confidence and keeps moving, she is a formidable opponent.”

Gleason opened her day as the number three seed, but got off to a slow start dropping the first set of her first round match 6-2 to Red Oak’s Grace Wingfield. Gleason responded, though, and won the second set 6-2, taking the match to a 10-point tiebreak for the third set, which was used if needed in the first two rounds of regional play. Gleason won that tiebreak 10-5 to move on.

Gleason rolled in her second round match, beating Anjalai Kathikar of Southwest Valley 6-1, 6-0. That put Gleason into the semifinals against second-seed Matheny of Glenwood and Matheny was too much, earning the state tournament bid with a 6-0, 6-2 win. Gleason again responded, though, finishing her day with an 8-3 win over Wiese of Glenwood, who had beaten her three times during the season.

“Paige came out in the second set (of her first match) and rolled,” Daoust said. “She carried that all the way into the semifinals, but was out stroked by Matheny. It was so rewarding to see her go back out for the third place match. She faced an opponent she has been close with all year, losing three times. This time was different and she played with no fear.”

Shenandoah’s number three through six players were all in the doubles draw and both teams lost in the first round.

Auri Trowbridge and Cadence Gough lost 6-1, 6-2 to Charlee Larsen and Ryanne Mullen of Southwest Valley in the first round while Emma Olson and Brooke Hays dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to Merced Ramriez and Tessa Rolenc of Red Oak, who would go on to finish second and qualify for the state tournament.

“When we found out most of the ones and twos were in doubles we knew it would be an uphill battle (for our teams),” Daoust said. “The scores didn’t look close, but Auri and Cadence had a battle on their hand. I’m glad they were able to play a little tougher team. Emma and Brooke lost to the eventual runner-up and struggled against the lob game.”

Daoust said it was a great day overall for his team and the girls pulled for each other throughout the day. While Sun will play in the state tournament, the Fillies now focus their attention on the regional team tournament, which starts Saturday at home.