Sun takes 4th at state tennis

Shenandoah junior Jessica Sun completed her season with a fourth-place finish at the Class 1A state tennis tournament June 2-3 at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center in Waterloo.

Sun battled through a tough first round match and won her quarterfinal match Wednesday before playing pretty well, but falling by a big margin in her final two matches Thursday.

Sun came into the tournament as the number 4 seed, but had a tough draw in the first round against Lily Fenton of Fairfield Maharishi. Sun trailed early in the opening set, but battled back to take it 7-5 and then won five of the final six games for a 6-3 win in set two to advance to the quarterfinals.

Pella’s Emily Blom was the quarterfinal opponent and Sun was able to finish her off late after a close start. The two athletes split the first six games before Sun took control and won the set 6-3. She took the second set 6-1, finishing the match by winning 10 of the final 11 games.

That win ended Sun’s day and meant she would come back Thursday as one of four unbeatens, who would all play two matches to determine first through fourth place.