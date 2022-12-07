 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SWI boys earn one win at Hawkeye 10 quad

Southwest Iowa Boys Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team. Front row, from left: Christian Mayer, Blake Schaaf, Gabe Johnson, Philip Gardner, Seth Ettleman and Tyler Johnson. Middle row, from left: JW Linkenhoker, Noah Howe, Landon Roof, Brayden Tobin, Flynt Bell, Mavryc Morgan and Kurt Speed. Back row, from left: Brandon Orozco, Wyatt Thompson, Mason Dovel, Kolton Wilson, Samuel Daly, Spencer Baier and Dylan Linkenhoker. Not pictured: Tristan Dresher, Parker Myers, Landon Ramos and Isaac Roach.

 Bryan Clark, Valley News

The Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team won one of their three duals Tuesday, Dec. 6, all against Hawkeye 10 competition in Harlan.

The Warriors beat St. Albert 36-30, but fell 54-27 to the host Cyclones and 66-12 to Glenwood.

Southwest Iowa’s win over St. Albert came with the Warriors going 3-4 in contested matches, but taking three forfeits to St. Albert’s one.

Seth Ettleman, Blake Schaaf and Brandon Orozco all earned wins by fall for Southwest Iowa, with Schaaf and Orozco pinning their opponents in the second period and Ettleman in the third.

Gabe Johnson, Dylan Linkenhoker and Christian Mayer took forfeit wins for Southwest Iowa.

The only other contested match win of the evening for the Warriors came in the dual against the host Cyclones when Kurt Speed earned a 7-0 decision over Jaden Stephens at 160 pounds. The other five contested matches went to Harlan, all by fall.

There were four Warriors who took forfeits against Harlan. They were Ettleman, Johnson, Mavryc Morgan and Flynt Bell.

There were six contested matches in the dual against Glenwood and all went to the Rams by fall. Ettleman and Johnson took forfeits to give Southwest Iowa its points. Glenwood took five forfeits.

The Warriors return to the mat Saturday at the Lenox Tournament.

