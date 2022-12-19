SWI girls compete at Platteview Tournament

The Southwest Iowa girls wrestling team earned a middle of the pack 13th-place finish at the Platteview Girls Invitational Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Warriors scored 46 points in the 23-team field. South Sioux City rolled to the team title with 221 points, one of just three teams to eclipse 100 points. The Warriors were the only Iowa team in the field.

Clara Sapienza, Emily Kesterson and Maddie Hensley led the Warriors, each earning a fourth-place finish in their bracket.

Hensley started her day with a quarterfinal win by fall at 170 pounds before losing twice by fall to Catalina Jones of Louisville and Neva Ybarzabal of Bellevue East.

Kesterson and Sapienza both won twice to advance to the semifinals. Kesterson earned a pair of pins at 155 before losing twice by fall to Yohaly Quinones of South Sioux City in the semifinals and to Ziomara Ruiz of West Point-Beemer.

Sapienza also won twice by fall to earn a place in the 135 pound semifinals. She then lost a 17-1 technical fall to Dylen Ritchey of Ralston and a 2-1 decision to Libby Sutton of Weeping Water in the third-place match.

Five other Warriors were in the field. Braelyn Wilson, Laney Morrical and Kayleanna Renshaw all won one match.

Renshaw was 1-2 at 135, beating Brookelyn Schaffart of Millard South by fall. Both of Renshaw’s losses were by fall. Morrical was 1-2 at 140 with a win by fall over Zoe Thomas of Papillion-La Vista South. Morrical also lost twice by fall. Wilson won her quarterfinal by fall over Victoria Rocha of Millard North at 155A before dropping a 6-1 decision to Emma Walton of Millard South and losing by fall to Jaquiesha Fischer of Millard North.

Triniti Thibodeaux and Bridget Kromminga both went 0-2 for the Warriors with all losses by first period fall.

The Warriors have one final event on the 2022 schedule, and that’s a scramble tournament Tuesday at Kuemper.