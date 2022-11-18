SWI girls wrestling opens season at Ballard Scramble

Emily Kesterson and Clara Sapienza both earned a pair of wins at the Ballard Scramble, Southwest Iowa girls wrestling’s season-opening competition Thursday, Nov. 17.

The scramble format saw each of Southwest Iowa’s nine athletes get two matches and Kesterson and Sapienza both started the season 2-0.

Kesterson was on the mat for just 56 seconds, earning wins by fall over Reagan Andersen of Carlisle and Skylar Johansen of Martensdale-St. Marys.

Sapienza also earned both of her wins by fall, although one of her matches went deep into the third period. She needed 5:21 to pin Pella’s Jasey Olsen. Sapienza also pinned Mara Whitehead of Iowa Falls-Alden in 32 seconds.

Five of the remaining seven Warriors split their two matches. Kayleanna Renshaw pinned Zoey Donehoo of Martensdale-St. Marys in the first period and also dropped a 15-0 technical fall to Charity Mickles of Perry.

Madison Hensley needed just 21 seconds to pin Ankeny’s Maddie Dietz, while also losing by second period fall.

Southwest Iowa’s Gordon Alaya’s win came by second period fall as she defeated Kaydence Andersen of Colfax-Mingo. Alaya lost by fall in the first period in her other match.

True Scott had two quick matches with one being a win over Norwalk’s Madeline Benge.

Brooklyn Ramos also earned a first period win by fall for the Warriors, pinning Carlisle’s Neriah Goldsberry. Ramos took Lauren Bartine of Ankeny into the third period before losing by fall.

Southwest Iowa’s Kaidynce Reafleng and Tatiana Orozco were both 0-2 in their first events of the season, as both lost both of their matches by fall.

The Warriors take the mat again Monday, Nov. 28, for a quad at West Monona.