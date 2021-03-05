Teamwork the key for Cowgirl basketball

The Sidney Cowgirls are coming off an 11-9 basketball season that saw them grow quite a bit as a team, according to head coach Paige Landwehr.
Sidney started the season strong, heading into the holiday break with a 5-1 record with a 20-point win over Stanton and wins over St. Albert and Johnson-Brock. The Cowgirls faded a bit in January with their record falling to the .500 mark late in the season, but they rebounded late to finish 11-9.
“If you look purely at our record most people would say we didn’t meet preseason expectations,” Landwehr said. “Obviously, we fell short of our goals to win the conference and to make a deep postseason run. With that being said, we had a lot of young girls that had to step up and play larger roles than they have had to in the past, and we still finished with a winning record. I think we exceeded expectations for our teamwork and team morale.”
Landwehr said a players-only meeting took place late in the season when the wins weren’t happening like they wanted and the team responded well from it.
“They discussed what they needed to do to in order to get back to playing better basketball and winning games,” Landwehr said. “As a coach, that makes me prouder than any win we had this year. This is a special group of girls who care about each other and want to be successful.”
Landwehr said the growth the Cowgirls made to be more of a team was quite impressive.
“We began to understand the importance of each and every member of our team,” Landwehr said. “We grew by being good teammates to each other, willing to sacrifice for the good of the team and not for their own selfish ambitions. Our players learned to embrace and thrive in their role on the team and understood the importance of every player’s role on our team.”
One athlete that led the way in being a great teammate was junior Sheridyn Oswald, who received the E. Wayne Cooley “You Can” Award from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
The award is named after the longtime Executive Secretary of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the award focuses on good character.
Landwehr nominated Oswald, saying in part: “Sheridyn is one of the hardest workers we have on the team, whether it be in the classroom, on the court or in the weight room. She continues to bring passion and energy to every team workout or team bonding activity. She is the definition of a selfless teammate that uses her positive contagious energy, her work ethic and her character to make everyone around her better.”
Avery Dowling and Chay Ward led the Cowgirls on the court and both were named first team all-conference and nearly finished with the same point total for the season, with Dowling averaging 12.8 points per game and Ward 12.7.
Alexis Massey was the team’s only senior and Landwehr said while Massey will be missed, the groundwork has been laid for an even better Cowgirl team next season.
“We need to have a great offseason where everybody shows up, buys in and puts in the work,” Landwehr said. “I believe we also need to have more balance next season on the offensive end of the floor. We have several girls who can step up and help balance out our scoring and some of them showed that towards the end of the season.”