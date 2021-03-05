Teamwork the key for Cowgirl basketball

Landwehr said the growth the Cowgirls made to be more of a team was quite impressive.

“We began to understand the importance of each and every member of our team,” Landwehr said. “We grew by being good teammates to each other, willing to sacrifice for the good of the team and not for their own selfish ambitions. Our players learned to embrace and thrive in their role on the team and understood the importance of every player’s role on our team.”

One athlete that led the way in being a great teammate was junior Sheridyn Oswald, who received the E. Wayne Cooley “You Can” Award from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

The award is named after the longtime Executive Secretary of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the award focuses on good character.

Landwehr nominated Oswald, saying in part: “Sheridyn is one of the hardest workers we have on the team, whether it be in the classroom, on the court or in the weight room. She continues to bring passion and energy to every team workout or team bonding activity. She is the definition of a selfless teammate that uses her positive contagious energy, her work ethic and her character to make everyone around her better.”