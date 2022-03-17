Tennis practice underway in Shenandoah

For Shenandoah student-athletes that meant starting practice the same week as spring break. Some Shenandoah tennis athletes took advantage of the opportunity to get an early season practice in during a warm and windy afternoon Wednesday, March 16.

The season opener for the Fillies and Mustangs is Tuesday, April 5, against Clarinda. The boys will host the Cardinals while the girls make the short trip east. The annual Fillies Tournament is scheduled for April 9. There are multiple home dates for either the girls or boys each week of the season through the end of April. The Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournaments are scheduled for Monday, May 2, in Red Oak for the boys and Wednesday, May 4, in Atlantic for the girls.