Paxton Terveen had five hits and drove in a pair of runs, leading the Clarinda A’s to a 7-5 win at Chillicothe Monday, June 5.

It was the first MINK League win of the season for the A’s coming in their first road game.

Junior Barajas added three hits for Clarinda, while Will Flanigan and Gavin Long produced two hits each. Flanigan drove in two runs and scored once. Long crossed the plate twice.

The A’s scored the game’s first four runs. Terveen’s RBI single opened the scoring in the first inning. An error followed three straight singles in the second frame, allowing two runs to score. Clarinda scored another run in the third on Nick Jones’ single.

Chillicothe cut the lead to 4-3 by the end of the fifth, but the A’s put up two runs in the sixth. Cole Warehime doubled in a run and then scored on Joey Little’s sacrifice fly. Terveen singled in the A’s final run in the eighth.

Gavin Shearer earned the win on the mound, giving up three earned runs in six innings. He only struck out one Mudcat, but gave up just five hits and one walk. Luke Rodenberg struck out three in three innings of work. He was charged with two runs, one earned.

The A’s improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-2 in league play.

The A’s are off Tuesday before hosting Des Moines Wednesday, starting a run of seven home games in seven nights.