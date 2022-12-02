Third quarter sinks Cowgirls in opening loss

SIDNEY — The Sidney Cowgirls couldn’t have started any better in Ashley Smith’s head coaching debut, but Johnson-Brock used a full court pressure defense to pull away in the second half for a 57-49 win over Sidney girls basketball Thursday, Dec. 1.

Avery Dowling nailed a 3-pointer 11 seconds into the game and then Ava Osborn hit a pair of triples to give Sidney a 9-2 lead at the 6:04 mark of the first quarter, leading to an early timeout by Johnson-Brock.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Smith said. “I’m hoping we can show going forward that we can start like that. We have a small group, but they are well-conditioned, well-rounded and they know what we expect from them and are willing to give it.”

Sidney led by as many as nine in the first quarter and held a 19-13 lead after the first period. The Cowgirls never lost the lead in the second quarter, but Johnson-Brock rallied well. The Eagles drew even twice, but still trailed 31-30 at halftime.

Johnson-Brock picked up its pressure in the third quarter and Sidney wasn’t able to respond. Osborn scored the first basket of the second half, but the Eagles scored the next eight points and after an Osborn free throw, the Eagles scored another nine points in a row to lead 47-34.

“We weren’t ready for (the press),” Smith said. “We practiced for it, but we just weren’t prepared for the trapping of it and that’s on me. We worked on different ways to break it and we have to learn from it and build from it. For me as a first-year coach, I need to figure it out and for (the girls) they have to handle that pressure and adversity and move forward.”

The Johnson-Brock lead was still 13 after three quarters, but Sidney opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run. The Cowgirls had some good looks to make the game interesting down the stretch, but they never could bring the deficit to fewer than seven points.

Dowling and Osborn scored 16 points each to lead Sidney’s attack. Dowling has been one of Sidney’s top scorers for her entire career, but seeing Osborn score 16 points should open the eyes of Sidney’s opponents this year, according to Smith.

“I’m really excited about Ava,” Smith said. “She has great opportunities. She’s young, fresh and coachable. If you give her something to do, she’s going to try it and if it doesn’t work, she’s willing to work with it. She does a wonderful job.”

A pair of other Sidney starters in Aunika Hayes and Kaden Payne battled foul trouble all night, with Hayes scoring seven points and Payne finishing with four. Emily Hutt, Lily Peters and Macey Graham added two points each for the Cowgirls.

The Eagles showed an athletic, physical front throughout the game with some impressive play down low and Smith said she felt the team defended pretty well considering the size disadvantage they had.

“We don’t have a lot of big girls to rotate through,” Smith said, “but some of the younger ones realized what defending (against a team like Johnson-Brock) is like. Man-to-man is our strongest defense and our biggest thing is we have to pressure the ball more. If we pressure the ball, it gives us more opportunities offensively.”

Next up for Sidney is the Corner Conference opener on the road Friday against a Stanton team that is ranked seventh in Class 1A.