Thompson, Jorgenson, Beam go 1-2-3, leading Cowboys to district tournament

The Sidney Cowboys had the top three finishers and won the Class 1A boys sectional golf tournament Wednesday, May 11, at the Fremont County Golf Course.

The Cowboys shot a 341, beating runner-up Fremont-Mills by 18 strokes. The Knights and Bedford also advance to Monday’s district tournament at Majestic Hills in Denison.

Sidney freshman Hayden Thompson fired an 81 to win medalist honors. Senior teammates Cole Jorgenson and Kyle Beam also earned medals as Jorgenson shot an 82 to finish second and Beam an 84 to take third.

Will Bryant had Sidney’s fourth best score with his 94 also being part of the team score. Kellen Rose shot a 98 and Michael Hensley a 102 to complete Sidney’s lineup.

Sidney, Fremont-Mills and Bedford will be joined by Akron-Westfield, Boyer Valley, CAM, Gehlen Catholic, Kingsley-Pierson, St. Albert, Westwood and Woodbury Central in the district field. The top two teams will advance to the state tournament.