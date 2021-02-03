Thompson, Kesterson lead Warriors at home duals

Southwest Iowa split its final two scheduled duals of the season Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Fremont-Mills High School.

The Warriors beat East Atchison 72-6 and lost to East Mills 42-36.

The Wolverines won seven of nine contested matches against the Warriors with Southwest Iowa taking advantage of four forfeits to keep the score close.

Joseph Thompson and Kyle Kesterson both secured falls for Southwest Iowa. Thompson’s came late in the third period against Wyatt Franks at 170 pounds while Kesterson’s came late in the second period against Tyler Prokop at 138.

Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Zane Jurey and Samuel Daly took the forfeit wins.

The Warriors won seven of the eight contested matches against the Wolves, which included another win for both Thompson and Kesterson, both coming by fall in the first period.

Dawson Erickson, Mathew Lamkins, Hadley Reilly, Daly and Brandon Orozco all won by fall for the Warriors while Ettleman, Johnson, Riley Spencer and Christian Mayer all took forfeit wins.

Southwest Iowa ends the dual season at 11-15. The Warriors travel to Glenwood Saturday to compete in a Class 2A sectional tournament.