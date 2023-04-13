Sidney sophomore Hayden Thompson carded a five-over par 75 to place second at the Shenandoah Mustang Invitational Golf Tournament Tuesday, April 11.

Thompson’s 75 was just one stroke behind Denison’s Easton Emery for the tournament title. The top seven athletes were all within five strokes of the lead.

Shenandoah freshman Ethan Laughlin also secured one of the 15 individual medals, placing eighth with an 81.

The Mustangs finished sixth in the eight-team Large School Division with a score of 367, two strokes better than Clarinda, who finished seventh.

Maryville had three of the top six in the field and won the Large School team title with a 318. The Spoofhounds were nine strokes better than runner-up Glenwood.

Sidney finished fifth in the seven-team Small School Division with a 386, just four strokes better than Essex/Stanton, who was sixth.

Bedford fired a 340 to win the Small School team title, 18 better than runner-up Nodaway Valley.

Kort Neal led Clarinda’s group with an 89, missing an individual medal by five strokes. The next four Cardinals were in the 90s, led by Caden Butt’s 92 and James McCall’s 93. Brevin Coston and Karsten Beckel fired matching 95s. Manny Eberly completed Clarinda’s lineup with a 102.

Laughlin was Shenandoah’s best on the day by 11 strokes, with Jade Spangler next best with a 92. Logan Twyman’s 96 and a 98 from Brody Burdorf completed the team score for the Mustangs. Jacob Dunkeson was also in the Mustang lineup and finished with a 108.

Thompson finished 16 of the 18 holes in five strokes or fewer and had just a pair of 6’s. Will Bryant was the only other Cowboy under 100 as he fired a 94. Michael Hensley and Grant Whitehead completed Sidney’s team score with a 104 and a 113. Kolt Payne shot a 116 and Christian Harris a 137 for the Cowboys.

Essex/Stanton had three athletes in the 90s, led by Jacob Martin’s 95. Kywin Tibben followed with a 96, while Derek Bartlett finished with a 99. Kaden Buick added a 100 to Essex/Stanton’s team score. Tony Racine and Jacob Robinette completed the Trojan lineup with Racine ending at 104 and Robinette at 108.

Shenandoah has more tournament play coming up Thursday as they Mustangs travel to Lewis Central. Essex/Stanton is at Griswold Thursday, while Sidney makes the trip to Griswold Friday. Clarinda is off until a trip to Atlantic Thursday, April 20.