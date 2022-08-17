Thompson leading young team in first year as Cowboy head coach

It’s going to be a different-looking Sidney football team this fall.

First of all, longtime assistant coach Shawn Thompson is now the head coach and he has a young group that will look for success against a district that looks tough again this year.

The Cowboys didn’t find a win against Class A District 9 competition last season, and had just one total in its second season of 11-man football. Thompson knows he’ll need some strong performances from some young kids to move the win total higher this season.

Jeramiah Ballan was second on the team in receiving and rushing. He returns, along with Nik Peters, who was an all-district lineman last year.

Thompson has a few more returners to work with, but a lot of his guys are young and will be getting their first extended look at varsity playing time this season.

Sidney’s only win last season came in the opener against Wayne. The Falcons come to Sidney for this season’s opening game Friday, Aug. 26.

The Cowboys are home again Week 2 to take on Southwest Valley in the district opener. Additional home games are Sept. 16 against Riverside and St. Albert on Oct. 7.