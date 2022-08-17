 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thompson leading young team in first year as Cowboy head coach

  • 0
Sidney football

Pictured are members of the 2022 Sidney football team. Front row, from left: Austin Lang, Parker Meyers, Flynt Bell, Aiden Stenzel, Taylor McFail, Tate Mount and Ben Kingsolver. Middle row: from left: Kurt Speed, Phillip Gardner, Ladarius Albright, Isaac Hutt and Jeramiah Ballan. Back row, from left: Micheal Hensley, Ely VanRenan, Nik Peters, Kolton Wilson, Braedon Godfread, Mason Dovel and Kolt Payne. Not pictured: Lincoln Osborne, Wyatt Thompson and Chace Wallace.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

It’s going to be a different-looking Sidney football team this fall.

First of all, longtime assistant coach Shawn Thompson is now the head coach and he has a young group that will look for success against a district that looks tough again this year.

The Cowboys didn’t find a win against Class A District 9 competition last season, and had just one total in its second season of 11-man football. Thompson knows he’ll need some strong performances from some young kids to move the win total higher this season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Jeramiah Ballan was second on the team in receiving and rushing. He returns, along with Nik Peters, who was an all-district lineman last year.

Thompson has a few more returners to work with, but a lot of his guys are young and will be getting their first extended look at varsity playing time this season.

People are also reading…

Sidney’s only win last season came in the opener against Wayne. The Falcons come to Sidney for this season’s opening game Friday, Aug. 26.

The Cowboys are home again Week 2 to take on Southwest Valley in the district opener. Additional home games are Sept. 16 against Riverside and St. Albert on Oct. 7.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams sets strict boundaries to protect her 'mental fitness'

Recommended for you