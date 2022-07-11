Three Cowboys named first team all-Corner

Three Sidney senior baseball players have earned a spot on the first team of the Corner Conference All-Conference Baseball Team.

The all-conference baseball and softball teams were released Monday, July 11, by the conference and Sidney’s Cole Stenzel, Garett Phillips and Brydon Huntley were the Cowboys’ first team selections. Stenzel was selected as a catcher and Phillips and Huntley as infielders.

Huntley hit .463 on the season with 27 runs scored, 16 RBIs and 35 stolen bases. Stenzel was a .444 hitter for the year with 25 RBIs, 21 runs scored and 21 stolen bases. Phillips batted .361 with 25 runs scored, 12 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. Phillips added 43 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings on the mound.

The first team for baseball and softball had 10 selections each, picked by position. An additional 10 athletes were selected for the second team, regardless of position. Six more were named honorable mention.

The other first team baseball selections were: Braden Turpin, Kyler Owen and Brady Owen of Fremont-Mills, Carter Johnson, Levi Martin and Quentin Thornburg of Stanton and Mason Crouse of East Mills.

Sidney senior Jacob Hobbie and sophomore Gabe Johnson were second team selections and sophomore Seth Ettleman was an honorable mention pick.

Hobbie hit .373 with 23 runs scored, 20 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Johnson hit .191 with 16 runs scored, 13 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. Ettleman was a .245 hitter on the season with 16 runs scored, 15 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Johnson earned five of Sidney’s nine wins on the mound, striking out 37 with a 3.03 ERA in 32 1/3 innings. Ettleman added 16 strikeouts on the bump in 26 2/3 innings.

Essex freshman Kaden Buick was named to the second team with Essex’s Tony Racine earning an honorable mention selection.

Buick led the Trojans with a .357 batting average and two runs scored. He also stole nine bases and struck out eight hitters in 9 1/3 innings on the mound. Racine fanned 19 over 12 1/3 innings. He stole six bases and hit .200 on the season.

Other second team picks were: Zane Johnson of Griswold, Fremont-Mills’ Jake Malcom, Owen Thornton and Ike Lemonds, Zach Thornburg of East Mills and Stanton’s Nolan Grebin and Jacob Martin.

Griswold’s Brayden Lockwood, Fremont-Mills’ JT Mahaney and Peyton Embree and Ryan Sayers of East Mills were the other honorable mention selections.

On the softball diamond, Essex sophomore Tori Burns was a second team selection. Twin sister Brooke Burns earned honorable mention honors.

Tori Burns hit .224 with 10 RBIs for the Trojanettes. She also struck out 109 batters in the circle with a 3.94 ERA in 76 1/3 innings. Brooke Burns contributed 27 1/3 innings in the circle with 30 strikeouts. She hit .164 with 11 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.

Sidney had three second team picks in juniors Emily Hutt and Kaden Payne and sophomore Fallon Sheldon. Sidney senior Makenna Laumann was an honorable mention selection.

Payne was a .439 hitter for the Cowgirls with 14 runs scored, 12 RBIs and a home run. Sheldon hit .296 with two home runs, 19 runs scored and 11 RBIs. Hutt was a .267 hitter with seven runs scored. Laumann hit .328 with 14 runs scored. She also did nearly all of the pitching on the season for the Cowgirls, striking out 58 batters in 96 innings.

There were three elite first team picks on the all-conference softball team in Griswold’s Karly Millikan and Brenna Rossell as well as Malea Moore of Fremont-Mills. The rest of the first team was made up of: McKenna Wiechman, Makenna Askeland, Joey Reynolds and Whitney Pennock all of Griswold, Fremont-Mills’ Ella Thornton and Macy Mitchell and Jenna Stephens of Stanton.

The other second team selections were: Lydia Greiman and Marissa Askeland of Griswold, Fremont-Mills’ Lindzie Smith and Kinley Blackburn and Leah Sandin and Kyla Hart of Stanton.

Abby Gohlinghorst of Griswold, Sophia Chambers of Fremont-Mills and East Mills’ Nadia Gray and Kiley Barrett were both honorable mention picks.