The Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team completed the dual portion of their season with three victories Tuesday, Jan. 31, at East Atchison.

The Warriors beat the host Wolves 54-21, while also taking down Rock Port 48-21 and East Mills 46-22.

Southwest Iowa split its six contested matches with East Mills, getting pins from Dylan Linkenhoker and Noah Howe and a 22-8 major decision from Blake Schaaf over Andrew Laramy at 132 pounds.

Kurt Speed went the distance in a losing effort for Southwest Iowa, dropping a 9-1 major decision to Brodyn Wray at 157.

Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Christian Mayer, Sam Daly and Brandon Orozco all took forfeit wins for the Warriors.

The Warriors won five of the eight contested matches in the win over Rock Port. Ettleman and Linkenhoker earned first period falls and Speed won a 15-0 technical fall in the second period over Quentin Jackson. The Warriors also picked up match wins from Schaaf by a 17-6 major decision over Lane Mason at 132 and Daly at 215 in an 8-6 decision over Ryder Herron.

Johnson went the distance in a losing effort, dropping a 7-0 decision to Augustus Heintz at 126.

Bell, Howe, Mayer and Orozco all took forfeits for Southwest Iowa

The Warriors won just one contested match in the win over East Atchison. Orozco earned the win in the dual’s first match, pinning Bo Peregrine in just over a minute at 285.

Ettleman, Johnson, Schaaf, Philip Gardner, Bell, Speed, Linkenhoker and Daly all took forfeits for Southwest Iowa.

Southwest Iowa lost two matches by fall, while Mayer dropped a 7-1 decision to Tanner Rollins at 190.

Southwest Iowa is off until the district tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, in Glenwood, as each Warrior will look to advance to the state tournament.