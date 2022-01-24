Three Mustangs, two Warriors earn Harris Tourney medals

Kale Downey and Logan Green won John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational titles, leading the Clarinda Cardinals to a fourth place team finish at the tournament, which was contested Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, at Southwest Valley High School.

The Cardinals scored 117 points, trailing Creston’s 212, Atlantic’s 210 and Winterset’s 163 in the 25-team field.

Shenandoah placed 17th with 38 points with just 5 athletes in the lineup and Southwest Iowa finished 20th, scoring 32.5 points.

Green started his tournament in the quarterfinals Friday at 285 pounds and earned an 8-0 major decision over Creston’s Quinten Fuller before two pins Saturday, over Nodaway Valley’s Trenton Warner and Riverside’s Nathan Messerschmidt, to win the title and improve to 30-1 on the season.

Downey went the distance in his final three matches at 145. He beat Atlantic’s Tanner O’Brien 5-0 in the quarterfinals Friday, Adam Baier of Red Oak 7-2 in the semifinals Saturday and then dismissed East Mills’ Ryan Stortenbecker 8-3 in the final. The championship match win was also Downey’s 30th of the season.

Kaden Whipp was also in the final for Clarinda. The 106 pounder won his quarterfinal match by fall, then beat Creston’s Justin Parsons 8-5 in the semifinals before losing by fall to Aiden Smith of Atlantic in the championship match.

Karson Downey and Jase Wilmes both finished third for the Cardinals.

Downey earned a couple falls to advance to the semifinals at 160. He then dropped a 3-1 decision to Winterset’s Logan Fairchild in the semifinal round before a pair of falls in the consolation bracket to come back for third.

Wilmes had a similar story to his tournament. A pair of falls started his day Friday at 182 before dropping a 2-0 decision to Reilly Hoven of Winterset in the semifinals. Wilmes earned a fall then a 3-1 win over Atlantic’s Jarrett Armstrong to finish third.

Jaxon Miers and Tyler Raybourn were also in the field for the Cardinals with both athletes earning a 1-2 record for the tournament.

Three of Shenandoah’s five athletes in the field finished sixth place. They were Jade Spangler at 132, Owen Laughlin at 145 and Jayden Dickerson at 160.

Spangler’s first match came in the quarterfinals where he lost by fall. He won his next two matches by fall to guarantee a medal, but a loss by fall and a 10-0 major decision loss to Creston’s Trey Chesnut ended his tournament in sixth.

Laughlin beat Tanner Nelson of Tri-Center 8-6 to get to the quarterfinals. Laughlin then dropped an 11-5 decision to Stortenbecker of East Mills. Laughlin won his next match by fall and then beat Nodaway Valley’s Jevin Christensen 8-7. A 2-0 loss to Baier of Red Oak was followed by a loss by fall in the fifth place match.

Dickerson’s tournament started with a 12-1 win by major decision before a 5-0 loss to Creston’s William Bolinger in the quarterfinals. Dickerson battled through the consolation bracket with a 13-1 major decision and a win by fall before losing by fall to Clarinda’s Karson Downey. Dickerson took a medical forfeit in the fifth place match.

Cole Scamman had a 2-2 tournament at 126 pounds for the Mustangs with three of the four matches going the distance and being decided by three points or less. Logan Dickerson was 1-2 at 182.

Seth Ettleman and Samuel Daly earned medals for Southwest Iowa.

Ettleman finished fourth at 113. He won by technical fall and then earned an 8-5 decision over Dalton Smith of Riverside in the quarterfinals. Ettleman dropped a 4-2 decision to Brayden Maeder of Southwest Valley in the semifinals before winning by major decision to earn a spot in the third-place match, where he lost 4-2 to Christian Ahrens of Creston.

Daly took fifth at 220. A 3-2 win over Mount Ayr’s Braydon Swietlik earned Daly a spot in the quarterfinals, where he lost by fall. Daly came back with two consolation round wins, the first by fall and the second in sudden victory by a 3-1 score over Jayden Cooper of Winterset. Daly lost by fall in the consolation semifinals, but then beat Swietlik again, this time for fifth place by a 4-2 score in the first tiebreak period.

Brexton Roberts won two matches for the Warriors at 195. Gabe Johnson and Kyle Kesterson were both 1-2 at 120 and 138 respectively.

Dawson Erickson, Kurt Speed, Hadley Reilly and Cooper Marvel were also in the field for the Warriors, but none were able to win a match.

Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa travel to St. Albert Thursday. Atlantic will also be there for a quad. The Mustangs and Cardinals travel to Atlantic Saturday for the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament while the Warriors compete at the East Mills Tournament Saturday.