Tibben leads Essex/Stanton golf at Clarinda

Dylan Barrett, Essex

Essex senior Dylan Barrett chips the ball onto the eighth green at the Shenandoah Golf Course Tuesday, April 12, at the Shenandoah Tournament.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex/Stanton boys golf team finished third at a triangular at Clarinda Thursday, April 14.

Clarinda’s junior varsity shot a 193 to beat Essex/Stanton’s team score of 218 and Griswold’s 201.

Noah Comer of Clarinda took medalist honors with a 45, one stroke better than Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee.

Kywin Tibben led Essex/Stanton, tying for third overall with a 47. Jacob Martin finished with a 53 for the Trojans. Tony Racine added a 58 and Brody Holmes a 60 to make up the team score. Jacob Robinette put up a 61 and Bradley Franks a 68 to complete the lineup.

The Trojans and Tigers will match up again Tuesday in a Corner Conference dual at Griswold.

