Tibben leads Essex/Stanton golf at Clarinda

The Essex/Stanton boys golf team finished third at a triangular at Clarinda Thursday, April 14.

Clarinda’s junior varsity shot a 193 to beat Essex/Stanton’s team score of 218 and Griswold’s 201.

Noah Comer of Clarinda took medalist honors with a 45, one stroke better than Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee.

Kywin Tibben led Essex/Stanton, tying for third overall with a 47. Jacob Martin finished with a 53 for the Trojans. Tony Racine added a 58 and Brody Holmes a 60 to make up the team score. Jacob Robinette put up a 61 and Bradley Franks a 68 to complete the lineup.

The Trojans and Tigers will match up again Tuesday in a Corner Conference dual at Griswold.