The Essex/Stanton boys golf team finished second in a close triangular at the Greenfield Golf & Country Club on Monday, April 3.

The Trojans ended with a team score of 187, beating Griswold’s 188 but losing to a 183 from Nodaway Valley.

The Essex/Stanton girls had just three athletes compete, one short of the number needed to post a team score. Griswold had just one athlete, leaving Nodaway Valley’s 234 as the only posted score.

Kywin Tibben paced the Trojans with a 42, three strokes back of Zack Gebbie’s winning score, giving the Wolverines number one golfer medalist honors. Kamron Brownlee of Griswold was the meet’s runner-up with a 41.

Jacob Martin was next for the Trojans with a 46, followed by a 49 from Tony Racine. Kaden Buick and Derek Bartlett both added a 50 and Bradley Franks ended with a 58 for the Trojans.

The Wolverines had six of the 10 athletes competing in the girls meet with the 49 from Ashlyn Gutierrez earning medalist honors. Griswold’s Linsey Keiser was runner-up with a 51.

Leah Sandin led the Trojanettes with a 55. Riley Burke added a 62 and Jenna Stephens a 66.

Both Essex/Stanton teams are off until a trip to Red Oak on Monday for another triangular.