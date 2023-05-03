The Essex-Stanton boys golf team was edged by East Mills 188-192 in a co-ed golf triangular, which Essex hosted at the Red Oak Country Club Tuesday, May 2.

Hamburg was also in the field and scored a 238 to finish third in the boys triangular.

East Mills was the only girls team that had enough athletes in the field to post a team score, shooting a 233.

Jenna Stephens was the only entry for the Essex-Stanton girls and she ended with a 59. Hamburg also had two athletes in the girls field, led by Hilda Thompson’s 64.

East Mills had the girls medalist in Emersyn Burdic, who shot a 48.

Hamburg’s Keith Thompson shot a 40 to earn boys medalist honors by four strokes over East Mills’s Lincoln Palmer.

Kywin Tibben led Essex-Stanton with a 45. Kaden Buick and Jacob Robinette were also in the 40s, with Buick shooting a 48 and Robinette a 49. Derek Bartlett completed the Essex-Stanton team score with a 50.

Johnny Resh added a 51 and Bradley Franks a 57 for the Trojans.