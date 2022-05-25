Tigers blast past Sidney baseball

Red Oak’s bats collected eight hits, seven walks and reached base on nine Sidney errors in a 15-2 Tiger baseball victory Monday, May 23, in Red Oak.

Garett Phillips and Brydon Huntley scored the two Sidney runs. Both Cowboys had two singles with Huntley also stealing two bases.

Phillips singled to start the game and scored on Gabe Johnson’s groundout. Huntley singled in the third inning, stole his way around to third and scored on Cole Stenzel’s single.

Phillips started on the mound for the Cowboys and lasted just three innings, giving up 12 runs, seven earned, while striking out two. Michael Hensley pitched the fourth, giving up three more runs. The game was called after the top of the fifth because of the run-rule.

The loss dropped Sidney to 0-3 on the season. The Cowboys’ Corner Conference opener scheduled for Tuesday against Fremont-Mills was postponed because of rain. They are scheduled to host Woodbine Thursday and travel to East Mills Friday.