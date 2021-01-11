Tigers catch fire from deep to beat Trojans

ESSEX – The Griswold boys basketball team made 11 3-point shots in a 65-36 win over Essex Friday, Jan. 8.
The Trojans stayed in striking distance in the first half. A 5-0 run to end the opening quarter brought Essex to within 10-9. It was 30-20 Tigers at halftime, with Griswold connecting on six 3-point shots.
The Tigers outscored the Trojans 15-8 in the third period and then kept making shots in the final eight minutes to further extend the advantage.
“We ran a zone in the first half and they hit a lot of (3-pointers),” Essex head coach Seth Ward said, “so we went to a man-to-man to try to stop that and it didn’t work either. If that’s how we’re going to get beat, I guess I can be okay with that. I hate losing, but if we could have made our shots, it wasn’t pretty.”
The Trojans shot 20% from the field for the game.
They only made four triples, two by Tucker Hadden in the third quarter to bring Essex back within 13.
Preston Driskell and Nash English made one triple each. English’s 3-pointer helped him to a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Hadden finished with eight points and five rebounds. Johnny Resh added seven points and 10 boards while Tony Racine ended with five points and nine rebounds.
Resh and Racine are both freshmen that have started most of the season and Ward said those two lead a big group of youngsters who are coming along nicely.
“They are handling it pretty well,” Ward said. “They are getting frustrated, but are developing each game. They are rebounding better and are getting more aggressive, which is what they need to do.”
The Trojans fell to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in the Corner Conference while the Tigers pushed their record to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the league.
Jayden Amend led three Tigers in double figures with 23 points.
Driskell’s triple accounted for the rest of the Essex points. Jacob Robinette secured five rebounds.
Essex hosts Diagonal Monday and then returns to conference play at Fremont-Mills Tuesday.