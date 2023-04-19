Clarinda freshman Paxton Tomkinson won both of his matches, but the Clarinda boys tennis team lost 6-3 Monday, April 17, in a home Hawkeye 10 Conference dual against St. Albert.

Tomkinson won 8-4 at number five singles over Nolan Smith and then teamed up with Ian Smith for an 8-5 win over Smith and Jaxon Lehnen at number three doubles.

Drake Riddle also earned a win for the Cardinals, beating Cole Pekny 8-2 at number one singles.

Riddle and Ben Miller played in the top doubles position, losing 8-3 to Pekny and William Tallman at number one doubles.

St. Albert won four singles matches. Miller dropped an 8-4 decision to Noah Narmi at number two. Dillon Hunter and Brady Cox lost by 8-3 scores to McCoy Daley and Tallman at the numbers three and four positions. Smith also lost 8-4 to Lehnen at number six.

The other St. Albert win came at number two doubles, with Clarinda’s Hunter and Cox losing 8-0 to Narmi and Daley.

Next for the Cardinals is a trip to Atlantic Thursday.