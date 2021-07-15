Top-seed Underwood eliminates Mustang baseball

Roberts liked the fight he saw from his team, a young group that battled quite a bit of adversity this summer.

“We had to overcome a lot with injuries and just being gone,” Roberts said. “We played our best baseball at the end of the year for sure and when you play a lot of young kids that’s bound to happen because it’s going to take them a while to adjust to high school baseball. It also says a lot about our senior leaders who kept getting everybody better and kept the team active and ready to go. I’m proud of the way the kids played at the end.”

The Mustangs had three freshmen and an eighth grader in their starting lineup Tuesday and Roberts is excited about what this class showed this season.

“This class has played a lot of baseball and have been through a lot of fires,” Roberts said. “If they keep growing and grow together and commit to baseball, the weight room and stuff like that, they could go really far. They have a chance to be one of the better classes Shenandoah has had since 2006 and the team that qualified for state. That should be a goal for them to compete for state berths if they stay together and work together.”