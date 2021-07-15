Top-seed Underwood eliminates Mustang baseball

UNDERWOOD – A four-run fifth inning was the difference as Underwood ended Shenandoah’s baseball season by a 6-2 score Tuesday, July 13, in a Class 2A District Semifinal.
The loss ended Shenandoah’s season at 8-21. Underwood improved to 21-4 and advanced to Saturday’s district final.
Shenandoah had just tied the game at two on Braden Knight’s RBI double in the fifth inning when Underwood took back the lead and opened up a cushion in the home fifth.
A single by Easton Eledge opened the inning against Shenandoah starting pitcher Jade Spangler, just the second hit Spangler had given up to that point. A fielding error on what could have been a double play followed giving the Eagles runners at first and second. Number nine hitter Josh Ravlin laid down a sacrifice bunt and then consecutive singles by Mason Boothby and Coby Fink scored a run each. A couple walks followed. The first was intentional and the second forced in a run. Kaiden Rodenburg followed with a groundout that brought in another run giving Underwood a 6-2 advantage.
“They had one big inning,” Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts said. “We dodged a couple innings there. In the third we had three errors and only gave up one run. Eventually a team like that with that experience and that hits it that well is going to make you pay and they did in the fifth inning. You can’t give good teams that many chances.”
Underwood’s third inning started with two fielding errors in the infield. Another error forced in a run that gave Underwood a 2-1 lead.
Spangler did a great job holding down the Eagles all evening. He only struck out one, but limited the Eagles to four hits, three walks and six runs, three earned.
“Jade did a really good job on the mound of keeping a really good offense off-balanced,” Roberts said, “and getting balls hit to where we could make plays. He did a good job of spotting his stuff, throwing strikes and keeping us in the game.”
The Mustangs scored the game’s first run. Hunter Dukes opened the game with a single against Underwood starting pitcher Jack Vanfossan. Braden Knight doubled him in, but was tagged out trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
Boothby tripled to open the first for the Eagles. He came in to score on a sacrifice fly to tie the score.
Knight’s hit in the fifth tied the game after Logan Dickerson had reached on an error and then Cain Lorimor singled with two outs. Vanfossan came back to strike out Owen McCunn to keep the game even.
The Mustangs showed a lot of fight late in the game when with two outs in the seventh Dukes doubled. He was tagged out at the plate, however, on Lorimor’s single.
Lorimor finished the game with three hits while Dukes and Knight added two hits each. Both of Knight’s hits were doubles to go with two RBIs.
Roberts liked the fight he saw from his team, a young group that battled quite a bit of adversity this summer.
“We had to overcome a lot with injuries and just being gone,” Roberts said. “We played our best baseball at the end of the year for sure and when you play a lot of young kids that’s bound to happen because it’s going to take them a while to adjust to high school baseball. It also says a lot about our senior leaders who kept getting everybody better and kept the team active and ready to go. I’m proud of the way the kids played at the end.”
The Mustangs had three freshmen and an eighth grader in their starting lineup Tuesday and Roberts is excited about what this class showed this season.
“This class has played a lot of baseball and have been through a lot of fires,” Roberts said. “If they keep growing and grow together and commit to baseball, the weight room and stuff like that, they could go really far. They have a chance to be one of the better classes Shenandoah has had since 2006 and the team that qualified for state. That should be a goal for them to compete for state berths if they stay together and work together.”
While the group of young kids showed a lot of promise this season for the future of Mustang baseball, the program goes forward without a group of seven seniors in Couper Gile, Braden Knight, Cain Lorimor, Owen McCunn, Brody Owen, David Rendon and Carter Ruzek.
“That senior class has meant a lot,” Roberts said. “Six of those kids have five years in the program. Those are kids that have played a lot of baseball and have meant a lot to the program. I’m going to miss them, the program is going to miss them and the younger kids are going to miss them and everything they do for us. They love baseball and they know baseball. I’m proud of them and the growth they made. We’re going to miss them a lot.”