Top-seeded Tigers eliminate Essex baseball

Bradley Franks, Essex

Essex sophomore Bradley Franks calls off his teammates to catch a fly ball by the first base line during a Trojan home game earlier this season.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex baseball team ended their season with a 13-0 loss at Woodbine Saturday, July 2, in the first round of the Class 1A District 2 Tournament.

It was the 20th win of the season for the district’s top seed and moved the Tigers into Tuesday’s district semifinal. It was also the closest game of the season for the Trojans, who battled extremely low numbers all season and saw a bunch of young players, many of them with little baseball experience, fight through a 0-14 campaign.

Woodbine had two big innings of offense. The Tigers scored five runs in the first inning. That lead grew to just 8-0 after three when Woodbine put up five more runs. The game was called after the top of the fifth because of the run rule.

Preston Driskell started on the mound for Essex and gave up the five first inning runs before being replaced by Tony Racine, who lasted 2 2/3 innings and kept his team relatively close until the fourth inning. Racine struck out four. Kaden Buick came on to record the final out of the fourth, a strikeout.

Buick had the only hit for the Trojans against Woodbine pitcher Gavin Kelley, who struck out 11 over the five innings. Bradley Franks took a walk and Driskell and Johnathan Staley were both hit by a pitch. Staley and Franks both stole a base.

None of the nine Trojans who played Saturday are seniors and only two are juniors.

