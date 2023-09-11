TREYNOR – The Treynor Cardinals scored two touchdowns in a span of 2 minutes, 15 seconds at the end of the fourth quarter to force overtime against Clarinda. Treynor then won it in the extra period, handing Clarinda a heartbreaking 34-28 loss Friday, Sept. 8.

The loss was Clarinda’s first of the season and came in the final non-district game for both teams.

Clarinda looked like they had the game under control. Dominick Polsley scored on a five-yard touchdown run with 4:35 to go. Although Clarinda wasn’t able to run in the two-point conversion, the visiting Cardinals led 28-14.

Then, on the first play of Treynor’s next drive, Karsten Beckel intercepted a Ben Casey pass and Clarinda had the ball back in Treynor territory.

Clarinda, though, was unable to gain a first down on four plays giving the ball back to Treynor with 3:30 to go after Treynor burned two timeouts. Treynor completed a 12-yard pass on the first play and took off on an eight-play, 67-yard touchdown drive that took just one minute off the clock with Casey finding Jace Tams on a 23-yard pass to trim the Clarinda lead to 28-21.

Clarinda went three and out on its next drive, but after the punt, Treynor had just 44 seconds to go 55 yards to tie the game with no timeouts. Tryenor needed just 29 seconds to travel that distance, using seven plays, which included two spikes of the football to kill the clock. Casey and Karson Elwood connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass and the extra point tied the game and forced overtime.

Clarinda had the first possession in overtime, which gives both teams four plays from the 10-yard line to score. A second down pass to Jaxon Miers set Clarinda up at the two-yard line, but two runs from Polsley couldn’t find the end zone.

Treynor’s Nolan Waterman scored on a six-yard run on third down giving Treynor the comeback victory, improving its season record to 3-0.

“Up 28-14, I think our guys took a breath and got off the gas,” Clarinda co-head coach Roger Williams said. “I thought we had it, but some bad things happened and our heads came down. Credit to Treynor, they should have been the ones with their heads down, but they had some good things happen and capitalized on it. We hung our heads and that’s on me as a coach. We have to be able to finish.”

Conner Hanafan is also a co-head coach for Clarinda and he said the message after the game is that this loss changed nothing when it comes to the team’s season goals with district play now in front of them.

“We have to keep our heads up,” Hanafan said. “Our goals start now with districts and we want to finish in the top two and get a home playoff game. There were plays to be made (Friday) and we didn’t make them.”

As fast as Treynor finished the game, both teams were that fast at the beginning. Clarinda received the opening kickoff and marched 82 yards in six plays. A 72-yard gallop by Noah Harris was the big play and Polsley finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. The two-point play failed and Clarinda led 6-0, just 2:05 into the game.

Treynor then marched 67 yards in six plays to score its own touchdown. After five straight runs to start the drive, Casey hooked up with Tams on a 13-yard pass to give Treynor a 7-6 lead after the extra point.

Treynor drove the ball to the Clarinda five-yard line on a drive spanning the first and second quarters, but fumbled.

Two drives later, Clarinda found the end zone just before halftime when Harris found Andrew Jones with a four-yard touchdown pass with just three seconds showing on the second quarter clock. It was the final play of a 14-play, 55-yard drive that took over five minutes off the clock and saw Harris complete his first four passes of the game. Harris ran in the two-point conversion and Clarinda led 14-7 at halftime.

The two teams started the second half just like they started the first half. Treynor opened with a five-play, 66-yard drive with Casey and Elwood hooking up on a 21-yard pass to tie the score with 10:23 left in the third quarter.

Clarinda answered with a seven-play, 66-yard drive, all on the ground to take back the lead. A 26-yard run by Polsley put Clarinda in the red zone and then Harris ran in the score from 16 yards. He added the two-point conversion for a 22-14 advantage with 7:50 to play in the third quarter.

Clarinda’s final points were set up by a 74-yard run by Harris to move the ball into the red zone after Clarinda was backed up, starting a drive at its own six.

Harris and Polsley had monster games on the ground as Clarinda ran for 318 yards for the game. Harris finished with 201 rushing yards on 23 carries and a score. Polsley added 103 yards on 27 carries and two scores.

“We ran it pretty well,” Hanafan said, “and made some adjustments at halftime that helped us. It just wasn’t enough. We needed one more first down and we just couldn’t get it done.”

Harris completed 6 of 10 passes for 50 yards and the one touchdown. Jones and Karson Downey caught two passes each with Downey leading the team with 19 receiving yards.

Karsten Beckel and Jase Wilmes led the Clarinda defense with 5.5 tackles each. Wilmes finished the game with three tackles for loss, including two of the team’s four sacks, and Beckel intercepted a pass.

“We tried to put pressure on the quarterback,” Williams said. “We had some guys go down and just didn’t have the guys to go get (Casey) at the end. We were in a four-man front earlier and had to play man-to-man on the outside, so we went to a three-man front and had less pressure. I’ll second guess myself on that one. We did well until the end and we just ran out of gas.”

Casey finished with 294 yards passing and four touchdowns. Elwood caught 10 balls for 124 yards while Tams had four receptions for 83 yards.

Caleb Shane tallied 4.5 tackles for Clarinda. Downey added four and Polsley had 3.5. Nolan Wyman and Harris intercepted a pass each and Bryson Harris recovered a fumble for Clarinda.

Clarinda – now with a 2-1 record - comes home Friday to start the Class 2A District 7 season. Van Meter is Friday’s opponent. The Bulldogs won the last two state championships in Class 1A and enter Friday’s game with a 3-0 record.