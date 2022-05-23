Tri-Center drops Cowboy baseball to 0-2

A couple big innings late in the game allowed Tri-Center to pull away for a 10-1 win over Sidney baseball Friday, May 20.

Seth Ettleman opened the game on the mound and kept the Cowboys close through four innings. The Trojans scored single runs in the first and fourth innings and the Cowboys answered with a run in the home fourth to cut the lead to 2-1.

Cole Stenzel was hit by a pitch to start the fourth inning for Sidney. He stole second, advanced to third and then scored on Ettleman’s groundout.

Tri-Center scored four runs in the fifth to take control of the game, with three being charged to Ettleman. Gabe Johnson came on to pitch and recorded the final out of the fifth for Sidney, but after a scoreless sixth, he gave up four runs in the seventh. Only two of Ettleman’s five runs were earned and only one of Johnson’s as the Cowboy defense committed five errors in the game.

Brydon Huntley had the only hit of the game for the Cowboys on a third inning single. Huntley was also one of three Cowboys to be hit by a pitch. Tri-Center pitchers Cael Corrin and Lincoln Thomas combined to walk three Cowboys as well.

Sidney fell to 0-2 on the season. They have a busy four-game week this week, playing Red Oak Monday, Fremont-Mills Tuesday, Woodbine Thursday and East Mills Friday.