Tri-Center takes down Cowboys in district opener

For the first time this season, Sidney football was overmatched as the Cowboys fell 49-14 to Tri-Center in their Class A District 9 opener, Friday, Sept. 11.
The Cowboys played right with West Monona and Shenandoah in their first two games of their first 11-man season in nearly two decades, but they were unable to hang with the Trojans.
The Cowboys couldn’t get the running game on track all evening and the Trojan offense wore down the Cowboys with several long touchdown drives.
Sidney found the scoreboard for the first time in the second quarter as Matthew Benedict scrambled and found Cole Stenzel down the sideline for a 31 yard touchdown pass. Sidney couldn’t convert the extra point, but the Trojan lead was down to 22-6. Tri-Center would add two more touchdowns before halftime to lead 34-6 at the break.
The Trojans scored twice more in the third quarter to lead 49-6 before Tyler Hensley scored on a six yard run in the fourth quarter. Sidney added the two point conversion for the final tally.
Hensley, who came into the game with 249 rushing yards in two games, was held to 28 yards on 20 carries as Tri-Center’s size advantage up front was too much for the Cowboys. As a team, the Cowboys finished with 44 yards on the ground.
Matthew Benedict completed 14 of 25 passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.
Conner Behrends led the Sidney defense with seven tackles and Nik Peters recovered a fumble as the Cowboys fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the district.
The Cowboys are at home again Friday for a district game against AHSTW. The Vikings lost their district opener 28-14 to Southwest Valley. They come in with a 1-2 overall record.
Tri-Center improved to 2-1 with the win.
