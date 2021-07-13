Trojan baseball completes season in loss to St. Albert

“We made too many errors,” Essex head coach Seth Ward said. “A lot of them were simple plays. They hit it straight at us a couple times and we gave it to them. We would have lost because they are a very good team, but we could have made it last five innings if we would have made the plays when we had the chance.”

The loss ended Essex’s season at 0-12, its second consecutive winless season.

“We improved a lot from last year,” Ward said. “We didn’t get a win, but we had a lot more kids with hits and were in closer games.”

Tucker Hadden got the start on the mound for the Trojans and only walked one in three innings, but was battered for 14 hits. He finished with two strikeouts.

Hadden and Franks, along with Nash English, exit the program and Ward said they will be missed.

“They are my three best pitchers and my three best hitters,” Ward said. “They are a big loss and my three leaders. I don’t know what I’m going to do without them.”

There were four freshmen in Ward’s starting lineup Monday and he said the offseason is where it starts for the team to continue to show progress going forward.