Trojan baseball completes season in loss to St. Albert

COUNCIL BLUFFS - For one batter things were going okay for the Essex baseball team Monday, July 12, in a Class 1A District 14 first round game at St. Albert, but everything unraveled from there in a 15-0 Falcon win.
Philip Franks singled to start the game for the Trojans against starting pitcher Luke Hubbard. Franks was thrown out trying to steal second base, however, and Hubbard struck out the next two.
Essex didn’t have another base runner the rest of the game that was called after the top of the fourth because of the run-rule.
A combination of Falcon hits and Trojan errors led St. Albert to four runs in the first inning, nine more in the second and two in the third.
The Falcons had four straight hits after an error to start the first inning with two of them going for extra bases. After a sacrifice bunt, the Trojans were able to turn a double play with a strikeout and throwing out a runner trying to steal third to end the inning. The Falcons scored four runs on four hits and three errors in the first inning.
They added nine runs on eight hits and three errors in the second frame and two runs on two hits and two errors in the third.
Hubbard struck out five over three innings before Cy Patterson came on in relief in the fourth inning and struck out the side.
“We made too many errors,” Essex head coach Seth Ward said. “A lot of them were simple plays. They hit it straight at us a couple times and we gave it to them. We would have lost because they are a very good team, but we could have made it last five innings if we would have made the plays when we had the chance.”
The loss ended Essex’s season at 0-12, its second consecutive winless season.
“We improved a lot from last year,” Ward said. “We didn’t get a win, but we had a lot more kids with hits and were in closer games.”
Tucker Hadden got the start on the mound for the Trojans and only walked one in three innings, but was battered for 14 hits. He finished with two strikeouts.
Hadden and Franks, along with Nash English, exit the program and Ward said they will be missed.
“They are my three best pitchers and my three best hitters,” Ward said. “They are a big loss and my three leaders. I don’t know what I’m going to do without them.”
There were four freshmen in Ward’s starting lineup Monday and he said the offseason is where it starts for the team to continue to show progress going forward.
“We need to work on our hitting and our pitching,” Ward said. “We’ll need to find two or three that can start on the mound and some relief pitchers too.”