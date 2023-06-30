The Essex baseball team managed just one hit and two total base runners in a 20-0 home loss to East Union Wednesday, June 28, in the regular season finale for the Trojans.

Three East Union pitchers combined to shut out the Trojans, while the Eagles recorded nine hits and took nine walks in the win.

The Eagles jumped on the Trojans immediately with a 10-run first inning. They added eight in the second and two more in the third.

The Trojans finished the regular season with a 0-13 record. They’ll travel to St. Albert Saturday for a first round district game.