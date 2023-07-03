The Essex Trojan baseball season ended Saturday, July 1, with a 20-1 loss at St. Albert in the first round of the Class 1A District 15 Tournament.

In a game that was moved up to a noon start and moved across Council Bluffs to Iowa Western’s turf field because of weather concerns, the Falcons wasted no time taking control of the game with an 11-run first inning.

St. Albert added six runs in the second inning and then three in the third before Essex scored its only run in the top of the fourth. The game was called after the top of the fourth because of the run rule.

Qwintyn Vanatta recorded Essex’s only hit and scored the only Trojan run. Kaden Buick and Garrett Harris also reached base on walks. Vanatta and Harris also stole a base.

Buick and Tony Racine didn’t have an answer for St. Albert’s bats. Buick started the game on the mound, but recorded just two outs. He gave up five hits, four walks and hit three batters. He was charged with all 11 first inning runs, nine earned.

Racine came on in relief and pitched the remaining 2 1/3 innings, giving up five hits, four walks and nine earned runs. He struck out two.

The Falcons had 11 different players record a hit as they improved to 20-17 and advanced to the second round of the district tournament.

Essex’s season ended at 0-14. John Staley exits the program as the team’s only senior.