The Essex Trojans pushed across three runs in the nightcap, but lost twice in run-rule fashion against Fremont-Mills Monday, June 13, in a Corner Conference doubleheader played in Essex.

The Knights won the opener 16-0 and then scored 18 second inning runs in a 30-3 win in game two.

Essex stats will be added when available.

The Trojans continue conference play this week with a trip to Stanton Wednesday and East Mills Friday.