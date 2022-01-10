Trojan basketball earns first win

The Essex boys basketball team earned its first win of the season and the Essex girls made it a doubleheader sweep over East Atchison’s (Mo.) junior varsity Thursday, Jan. 6, in Fairfax.

The Trojans won a tight game 49-45 while the Trojanettes earned a 44-21 victory.

The Trojans trailed 25-19 at halftime and need a late push to get within 36-34 going into the final quarter, but they were able to grab the lead and earn their first victory of the year in the final period.

Qwintyn Vanatta and Tony Racine both ended the night with double-doubles to lead the Trojans. Vanatta finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds while Racine contributed 12 points and 12 boards.

Jacob Robinette added nine points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists for Essex while Preston Driskell ended with five points and three rebounds and Skylar Hall four points and four rebounds.

Dylan Barrett added two points and six rebounds off the bench and Kaden Peeler scored two points as Essex improved to 1-7 on the season.

For the Essex girls, Riley Jensen put together a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. She also contributed five steals.

It was the third quarter that gave the Trojanettes control of the game. They led 11-7 after the first quarter and 20-14 at halftime. They then outscored the Wolves 11-0 in the third period and extended the lead more in the final period.

Desiree Glasgo added seven points, six rebounds and three steals for Essex while Emma Barrett finished with six points, four steals and three rebounds.

Hailee Barrett scored five points off the bench for Essex. She added five steals. Alex King contributed four points and four rebounds.

Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson and EmmaJo Harris all had two points for Essex with Baker controlling eight rebounds and Johnson six.

Essex improved to 2-6 with the victory.