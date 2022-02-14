Trojan basketball falls at Fremont-Mills in district opener

TABOR - For about a seven minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters, the Essex boys basketball team showed their potential in a Class 1A District 14 preliminary round 75-34 loss at Fremont-Mills Friday, Feb. 11.

The loss ended Essex’s season at 2-19, while Fremont-Mills improved to 8-14 and advanced to Monday’s first round district game at St. Albert.

Fremont-Mills scored the game’s first 17 points, but the Trojans showed some fight, cutting the Knight lead to 20-10 on a Skylar Hall basket just inside the one minute mark of the first quarter. Fremont-Mills extended the lead to 16 in the second quarter. The Trojans cut the lead to 33-20 and had two open 3-point attempts that cut have cut the margin back to 10 with less than three minutes left in the first half. Neither went, however, and the Knights ended the half on a 6-1 run to push their lead to 39-21 at halftime.

“The first six minutes were pretty bad,” Essex head coach Seth Ward said. “We missed some shots down low and made some bad turnovers. We got back within 13, but they hit a couple shots before the half.”

The second half belonged to Fremont-Mills. The Knights scored the first 18 and 29 of the first 32 points in the second half, leading by as many as 46 late in the fourth quarter.

“The second half we came out cold and couldn’t do anything right,” Ward said. “(Jake) Malcom hurt us (Friday). We held everyone else down, but he killed us down low. He’s a good player.”

Malcom scored 35 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead Fremont-Mills.

After struggling with the Knights’ three-quarter court pressure in the first few minutes, Ward thought the Trojans handled it pretty well and scored some easy baskets against it late in the first and early in the second quarter.

Tony Racine led the Trojans with 13 points with nine rebounds. Hall added seven points and four rebounds and Qwintyn Vanatta put in six points and 11 rebounds. Those three were a big part of a team that Ward said took huge strides forward during the season.

“They are a lot better than the first game,” Ward said. “Our intensity, shooting, defense and mentality were all a lot better. This was the fourth time we played (Fremont-Mills). The score may not show it, but every time we were closer.”

Jacob Robinette added three points and three rebounds for the Trojans. Preston Driskell and Dylan Barrett scored two points each and Johnny Resh ended with one point. Resh added seven rebounds and Barrett collected four.

Hall and Barrett are the two seniors that exit the program.

“We lose our point guard in Skylar,” Ward said. “He’s only been here for two years and only played basketball for two years. Dylan has been our sixth man and made some starts too because of injuries. We’re definitely going to miss them.”