Trojan basketball holds on for elusive win

Essex boys basketball ended a losing streak that went back to December 2018 with a 31-25 home win over Cedar Bluffs (Neb.) Saturday, Dec. 5.

A tough skid that had reached 30 games ended in Seth Ward’s third game as head coach and gave the Trojans a reason to celebrate as they beat an unfamiliar opponent.

The Wildcats had some chances to make it really interesting down the stretch after Essex led 24-15 after the third quarter, but the Trojans made enough stops to earn their first win of the season.

Four Trojans combined for all of their points with Tucker Hadden, Philip Franks and Johnny Resh all scoring eight points each. Tony Racine added seven to go with a team best 13 rebounds.

Franks, Skylar Hall and Nash English all had six rebounds while Resh and Hadden both finished with five. Hadden, Hall, Franks and English finished with three steals each as Essex improved to 1-2 on the season.

Another out-of-state opponent is next for the Trojans as they travel to West Nodaway (Mo.) Thursday.

Girls Game

Defense was key as the Essex Trojanettes earned their first win of the season, and did it convincingly, 49-22 over Cedar Bluffs (Neb.) Saturday, Dec. 5.