Trojan basketball holds on for elusive win

Essex boys basketball ended a losing streak that went back to December 2018 with a 31-25 home win over Cedar Bluffs (Neb.) Saturday, Dec. 5.
A tough skid that had reached 30 games ended in Seth Ward’s third game as head coach and gave the Trojans a reason to celebrate as they beat an unfamiliar opponent.
The Wildcats had some chances to make it really interesting down the stretch after Essex led 24-15 after the third quarter, but the Trojans made enough stops to earn their first win of the season.
Four Trojans combined for all of their points with Tucker Hadden, Philip Franks and Johnny Resh all scoring eight points each. Tony Racine added seven to go with a team best 13 rebounds.
Franks, Skylar Hall and Nash English all had six rebounds while Resh and Hadden both finished with five. Hadden, Hall, Franks and English finished with three steals each as Essex improved to 1-2 on the season.
Another out-of-state opponent is next for the Trojans as they travel to West Nodaway (Mo.) Thursday.
Girls Game
Defense was key as the Essex Trojanettes earned their first win of the season, and did it convincingly, 49-22 over Cedar Bluffs (Neb.) Saturday, Dec. 5.
The Trojanettes led 11-2 after the first quarter and 24-12 at the half. A 16-6 third quarter put it away and helped the Trojanettes celebrate their first win while the Wildcats dropped to 0-2.
Elise Dailey finished with a double-double for the second straight night, ending with 18 points and 13 rebounds. She added six blocked shots.
Olivia Baker added 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Trojanettes. Desi Glasgo scored nine points to go with four rebounds.
Essex’s Emma Barrett and Cindy Swain scored three points each. Riley Jensen, Brianne Johnson and Sami York all finished with two points. Barrett filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. Jensen finished with four rebounds while Johnson and York ended with three.
Essex improved to 1-2 on the season and plays again Thursday at West Nodaway.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!