Trojan basketball opens Corner Tourney with win

The Essex Trojans pulled away from a tie game at halftime to beat Clarinda Academy 57-45 Saturday, Jan. 16, in the opening round game of the Corner Conference Tournament.

The win allows the Trojans to compete in the pool play section of the conference tournament, where they will be pooled with East Mills and Fremont-Mills.

The Trojans and Eagles, who were playing just their second game of the season, were even at 21 after the first quarter. Essex put up 20 points in the third quarter to take a 41-35 lead after three quarters and extended that advantage in the final eight minutes for the team’s second win of the season.

Tucker Hadden led the Trojans with 18 points while Tony Racine put up 17 points and 14 rebounds. Nash English nearly joined Racine with a double-double, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds. Hadden added four rebounds.

Johnny Resh secured 11 rebounds to go with seven points for the Trojans. Jacob Robinette and Dylan Barrett added two points each. Barrett secured three rebounds.