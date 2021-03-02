Trojan basketball takes steps forward this season

The Essex boys basketball team won just two games this season, but first year head coach Seth Ward said the season was a step in the right direction for his team.

“It doesn’t seem like much,” Ward said, “but coming off a winless season, the wins make it a lot more memorable and at least shows that we’re going in the right direction.”

The Trojans beat Cedar Bluffs (Neb.) in December and then beat Clarinda Academy in the opening round of the Corner Conference Tournament in January.

Close losses to Clarinda Academy and Iowa School for the Deaf late in the season were tough to handle, with Ward knowing that should have been a couple more wins for his young team.

“We were in a couple other games that we should have won,” Ward said, “but to get the two wins was an improvement from the previous season.”

Ward said the group improved each game and showed steps in learning to play as a team. He had a team made up of eight freshmen or sophomores that played in at least 10 games and those younger athletes stepped up nicely.

“It was nice to see the freshmen and sophomores who didn’t play last year or had little playing time step up and make big plays,” Ward said, “and not shy away from bigger players.”