The Essex/Stanton boys golf team shot a 200 to beat Griswold’s 222 and win a Corner Conference dual Thursday, April 13, at Griswold.

The Essex/Stanton and Griswold girls teams also squared off, but neither team had enough athletes to post a team score.

Kaden Buick led the Trojans with a 47, good enough for runner-up honors, six strokes behind Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee.

Kywin Tibben and Jacob Martin weren’t far behind Buick with a 48 and a 49. Jacob Robinette completed the team score with a 56. Derek Bartlett added a 57 and Kaden Peeler a 65 for the Trojans.

Both girls teams had two athletes in the field with Essex/Stanton’s Leah Sandin earning medalist honors with a 51, beating Griswold’s Joanna Reynolds by a single stroke.

Jenna Stephens added a 62 for the Trojanettes.

Essex/Stanton and Griswold square off again Tuesday.