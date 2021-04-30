Trojan, Trojanettes second at Griswold triangular

The Essex-Stanton golf teams both finished second in a triangular at Griswold Thursday, April 29.

The Trojans recorded a 211, losing to AHSTW’s 199 and beating Griswold’s 213.

The Trojanettes fired a 244, losing to Griswold’s 223. AHSTW didn’t have enough athletes to put up a team score.

Nash English led the Trojans with a 48, two shots behind AHSTW’s Garrison Gettler for medalist honors. Kameron Brownlee of Griswold also shot a 48, but scored better on the handicap hole to earn runner-up honors.

Tucker Hadden was next for the Trojans with a 49. Brody Thompson shot a 56 while Philip Franks and Kywin Tibben shot matching 58s with one of those counting for the team score.

Dylan Barrett added a 59 for the Trojans.

Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds beat the girls field by eight strokes, shooting a 43 to win medalist honors. Ally Meyers of AHSTW was runner-up.

Allie Sandin led the Trojanettes with a 58. Helen Nicholas and Leah Sandin both shot a 60. Gracee Thompson added a 66 to make up Essex-Stanton’s team score.

Abby Burke shot a 67 for the Trojanettes.