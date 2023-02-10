Essex girls basketball’s season ended Thursday, Feb. 9, with a 63-25 loss at Fremont-Mills.

It was the fourth time this season that the Knights beat the Trojanettes.

Fremont-Mills scored 24 points in the opening quarter and led 24-6 after the first quarter, 40-11 at halftime and 56-23 entering the final period.

Fremont-Mills advanced to a second round regional game Tuesday, Feb. 14, at East Mills. Essex’s season ended at 4-17.

Brooke Burns scored 13 points to lead Essex’s attack.

Cindy Swain and Mariska Kirchert added four points each, with Kirchert adding a team-best five rebounds.

Brianne Johnson and Alex King both scored two points. Addy Resh and King contributed four rebounds each.

Essex seniors Johnson and Olivia Baker — who missed much of the second half of the season because of an injury — exit the program.