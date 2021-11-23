Trojanette basketball looks for steps forward with new coach

The Essex Trojanettes have a small team, in terms of numbers, but one loaded with experience for first year head coach Logan Sampers.

Sampers has a good group coming back with three returning starters and eight athletes that saw time in 10 or more games last season. He has just 11 athletes in the program, however.

Senior Riley Jensen and junior Olivia Baker are among those returners who should lead the way for this year’s girls basketball team.

Jensen is the leading returning scorer at 7.4 points per game while Baker pulled down nine rebounds per contest last season and averaged 4.8 points.

Junior Brianne Johnson is the other returning starter for Essex while sophomore Emma Barrett is the team’s number two returning scorer at 6.8 points per game.

Desiree Glasgo is the other senior coming back for Essex. She, along with Jensen, will look to provide the leadership needed for the Trojanettes to improve on their four wins from last season.

Sophomores Brooke Burns, Cindy Swain and Tori Burns all return with at least 10 games of varsity experience.

The Trojanettes open the season with a pair of non-conference games next week, traveling to Clarinda Monday and hosting Bedford Tuesday. The home game with Bedford will be followed by the opening game for the Essex boys basketball team. The conference opener for both Essex teams is Friday, Dec. 3, at Fremont-Mills.