Trojanette basketball overtakes Griswold for Corner win

The Essex Trojanettes held Griswold to two fourth quarter points in a 51-35 road win over the Tigers to earn their first Corner Conference victory of the season.

The Essex boys lost 73-34 in the second half of a doubleheader Friday, Jan. 7, at Griswold High School.

The Trojanettes trailed 12-10 after the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime. They were able to gain the lead after halftime and enjoyed a 37-33 advantage going into a final quarter which saw Essex outscore Griswold 14-2.

Hailee Barrett led a balance scoring effort for Essex with 10 points while adding five rebounds.

Desiree Glasgo hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Riley Jensen and Olivia Baker added eight points each. Jensen contributed nine rebounds and four steals while Baker pulled down six rebounds.

Brianne Johnson and Emma Barrett added six points each for Essex with Barrett securing five rebounds and Johnson four. Brooke Burns added four points and four rebounds as the Trojanettes improved to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the Corner Conference.

Griswold fell to 1-9 overall and 0-5 in the conference. McKenna Wiechman led the Tigers with 18 points.

The Essex boys trailed 16-10 after the first quarter, but saw Griswold score 41 points in the middle two periods to lead 34-14 at halftime and 57-28 after three quarters.

Four Tigers reached double figure scoring, including 19 points from Adam Houser and 16 points and 10 rebounds out of Kamron Brownlee. The win was Griswold’s second on the season and first in conference play.

Tony Racine led Essex with 11 points and nine rebounds. Qwintyn Vanatta added eight points and 12 rebounds.

Jacob Robinette and Preston Driskell chipped in with five points each for Essex while Skylar Hall scored three points and Kaden Peeler two.

Johnny Resh pulled down six rebounds and Dylan Barrett finished with five as the Trojans fell to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the Corner Conference.

Both Essex teams travel to Diagonal Monday before starting their second round through the conference Tuesday with a home doubleheader against Fremont-Mills.