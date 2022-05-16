 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trojanette golf advances to regional final

Essex/Stanton girls golf advances to regional final

Members of the Essex/Stanton girls golf team have their picture taken together after finishing second at the Class 1A regional first round golf tournament Friday, May 13, in Mount Ayr. The Trojanettes advanced to the regional final Wednesday, May 18, at CAM.  From left: Allie Sandin, Abby Burke, Leah Sandin and Hailee Barrett.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex/Stanton girls golf team advanced to a Class 1A regional final with a runner-up finish at the Region 2B Tournament Friday, May 13, at the Mount Ayr Golf and Country Club.

The Trojanettes shot a 471, edging East Union by two strokes for the second qualifying spot in a field that included five full teams. Sidney shot a 409 to easily win the team title.

Abby Burke led Essex/Stanton’s effort with a 108, three strokes out of a top six individual qualifying position.

Allie Sandin fired a 116, Leah Sandin a 119 and Hailee Barrett a 128 to wrap up Essex/Stanton’s team score and lineup.

The Trojanettes will now be in a seven-team field Wednesday at the Crestwood Hills Golf Course, hosted by CAM, looking for one of the two spots available in the state tournament.

