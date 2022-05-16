Trojanette golf advances to regional final

The Essex/Stanton girls golf team advanced to a Class 1A regional final with a runner-up finish at the Region 2B Tournament Friday, May 13, at the Mount Ayr Golf and Country Club.

The Trojanettes shot a 471, edging East Union by two strokes for the second qualifying spot in a field that included five full teams. Sidney shot a 409 to easily win the team title.

Abby Burke led Essex/Stanton’s effort with a 108, three strokes out of a top six individual qualifying position.

Allie Sandin fired a 116, Leah Sandin a 119 and Hailee Barrett a 128 to wrap up Essex/Stanton’s team score and lineup.

The Trojanettes will now be in a seven-team field Wednesday at the Crestwood Hills Golf Course, hosted by CAM, looking for one of the two spots available in the state tournament.