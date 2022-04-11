 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trojanette golf earns home win, Trojans third

Dylan Barrett, Essex

Essex senior Dylan Barrett putts in Sidney Friday, April 1, at the Trojans' opening event of the season.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Leah Sandin led the Essex/Stanton girls golf team to a home win Friday, April 8, in a dual played at the Shenandoah Golf Course. The Essex/Stanton boys also competed and lost to Corner Conference foes Fremont-Mills and East Mills.

Sandin took medalist honors with a 54 as the Essex/Stanton girls shot a 234 to beat East Mills, who had just two athletes, two shy of what’s needed to post a team score.

The Essex/Stanton boys ended the day with a team score of 218, losing to Fremont-Mills’ 167 and East Mills’ 182.

The Fremont-Mills boys had the top three scores in the field, led by Cooper Marvel’s 38.

Kywin Tibben led Essex/Stanton with a 50. Jacob Martin was next with a 53, followed by Dylan Barrett’s 55 and Jacob Robinette’s 60 to complete the team score. The Trojans also got a 64 from Brody Holmes and a 66 from Tony Racine to complete the varsity lineup.

Sandin’s 54 beat sister Allie Sandin by a single stroke for medalist honors.

Hailee Barrett added a 62 and Abby Burke a 63 for the Trojanettes.

Essex/Stanton travels to Southwest Valley Monday for a triangular with the Timberwolves and Red Oak.

