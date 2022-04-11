Trojanette golf earns home win, Trojans third

Leah Sandin led the Essex/Stanton girls golf team to a home win Friday, April 8, in a dual played at the Shenandoah Golf Course. The Essex/Stanton boys also competed and lost to Corner Conference foes Fremont-Mills and East Mills.

Sandin took medalist honors with a 54 as the Essex/Stanton girls shot a 234 to beat East Mills, who had just two athletes, two shy of what’s needed to post a team score.

The Essex/Stanton boys ended the day with a team score of 218, losing to Fremont-Mills’ 167 and East Mills’ 182.

The Fremont-Mills boys had the top three scores in the field, led by Cooper Marvel’s 38.

Kywin Tibben led Essex/Stanton with a 50. Jacob Martin was next with a 53, followed by Dylan Barrett’s 55 and Jacob Robinette’s 60 to complete the team score. The Trojans also got a 64 from Brody Holmes and a 66 from Tony Racine to complete the varsity lineup.

Sandin’s 54 beat sister Allie Sandin by a single stroke for medalist honors.

Hailee Barrett added a 62 and Abby Burke a 63 for the Trojanettes.

Essex/Stanton travels to Southwest Valley Monday for a triangular with the Timberwolves and Red Oak.